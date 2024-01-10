BT Brands Inc [BTBD] is 2.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BT Brands Inc [NASDAQ: BTBD] gained 35.47% on the last trading session, reaching $2.57 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 2:41 PM that BT Brands Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Earnings Conference Call at 4:30 Eastern Today.

BT Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBD and BTBDW), today reported its financial results for the thirteen weeks ending October 1, 2023, and for the 39-week period then ended. The results for 2023 include a full quarter for the three 2022 restaurant acquisitions, and our 41.2% share of Bagger Dave’s Burger Tavern results with its six locations. BT Brands operates a total of eighteen restaurants comprising the following:.

BT Brands Inc represents 6.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.06 million with the latest information. BTBD stock price has been found in the range of $2.43 to $3.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.76K shares, BTBD reached a trading volume of 9439952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BT Brands Inc [BTBD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BT Brands Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

Trading performance analysis for BTBD stock

BT Brands Inc [BTBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, BTBD shares gained by 73.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.78 for BT Brands Inc [BTBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9900, while it was recorded at 2.3600 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3100 for the last 200 days.

BT Brands Inc [BTBD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BT Brands Inc [BTBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.10 and a Gross Margin at +9.86. BT Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.46.

Return on Total Capital for BTBD is now -2.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BT Brands Inc [BTBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.51. Additionally, BTBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BT Brands Inc [BTBD] managed to generate an average of -$2,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 168.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.BT Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.64 and a Current Ratio set at 5.79.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BT Brands Inc [BTBD]

