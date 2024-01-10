BofA Securities lifts StoneCo Ltd [STNE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

StoneCo Ltd [NASDAQ: STNE] closed the trading session at $16.67 on 01/09/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.44, while the highest price level was $17.20. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 11:20 AM that StoneCo Announces SCFI License.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.54 percent and weekly performance of -5.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 68.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.50M shares, STNE reached to a volume of 5738148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about StoneCo Ltd [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $16.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

STNE stock trade performance evaluation

StoneCo Ltd [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.66. With this latest performance, STNE shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.44 for StoneCo Ltd [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.80, while it was recorded at 16.98 for the last single week of trading, and 12.68 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd [STNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.11 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. StoneCo Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.86.

Return on Total Capital for STNE is now -4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, StoneCo Ltd [STNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.05. Additionally, STNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, StoneCo Ltd [STNE] managed to generate an average of -$6,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.StoneCo Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for StoneCo Ltd [STNE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd go to 63.80%.

StoneCo Ltd [STNE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in STNE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in STNE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.