BlackBerry Ltd [BB] fell -8.76% so far this year. What now?

BlackBerry Ltd [NYSE: BB] price plunged by -0.92 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 11:00 AM that BlackBerry Launches QNX Sound, the Complete Audio and Acoustics Innovation Platform for Software-Defined Vehicles.

QNX Sound offers an unparalleled software platform for innovation in audio-based entertainment, comfort, communications and safety features; unlocks new revenue opportunities for automakers.

CES — BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the launch of QNX® Sound, an innovative development platform that decouples audio and acoustics software from the vehicle hardware to give audio designers and engineers complete creative freedom to deliver new and exciting in-vehicle sound experiences.

A sum of 7387503 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.25M shares. BlackBerry Ltd shares reached a high of $3.2964 and dropped to a low of $3.19 until finishing in the latest session at $3.23.

The one-year BB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.19. The average equity rating for BB stock is currently 2.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $5.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for BlackBerry Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Ltd is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

BB Stock Performance Analysis:

BlackBerry Ltd [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.76. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -18.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.55 for BlackBerry Ltd [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.73, while it was recorded at 3.30 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BlackBerry Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Ltd [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.15 and a Gross Margin at +49.24. BlackBerry Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.89.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -13.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Ltd [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.69. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Ltd [BB] managed to generate an average of -$303,208 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.BlackBerry Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

BlackBerry Ltd [BB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.