Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] is -2.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aurora Cannabis Inc [NASDAQ: ACB] traded at a low on 01/09/24, posting a -3.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.46. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10398193 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aurora Cannabis Inc stands at 4.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.63%.

The market cap for ACB stock reached $201.33 million, with 434.84 million shares outstanding and 433.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.48M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 10398193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACB shares is $0.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has ACB stock performed recently?

Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.41 for Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4731, while it was recorded at 0.4733 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5527 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.01 and a Gross Margin at -27.59. Aurora Cannabis Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.73.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -15.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.81. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$234,804 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Aurora Cannabis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.11 and a Current Ratio set at 3.29.

Insider trade positions for Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB]

The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ACB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ACB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.