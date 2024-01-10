ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] gain 55.32% so far this year. What now?

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [NASDAQ: ATAI] gained 8.42% on the last trading session, reaching $2.19 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM that atai Life Sciences Announces Strategic Investment in Beckley Psytech to Accelerate the Clinical Development of Short-Duration Psychedelics.

Strategic investment in Beckley Psytech reinforces atai’s position as the biopharmaceutical company with the largest and most diverse portfolio of clinical-stage psychedelic candidates.

Two patent-protected, clinical-stage programs BPL-003 (intranasal 5-MeO-DMT) and ELE-101 (intravenous psilocin) complement atai’s existing drug development programs.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. represents 165.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $363.56 million with the latest information. ATAI stock price has been found in the range of $2.02 to $2.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 941.31K shares, ATAI reached a trading volume of 4673640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATAI shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1101.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for ATAI stock

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.59. With this latest performance, ATAI shares gained by 87.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.01 for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.29, while it was recorded at 1.81 for the last single week of trading, and 1.60 for the last 200 days.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ATAI Life Sciences N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.96 and a Current Ratio set at 10.96.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]

