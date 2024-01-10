Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT] Is Currently 0.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Applied Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: APLT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.44% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -32.54%. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Applied Therapeutics Announces Topline Results from the ARISE-HF Phase 3 Study of AT-001 in Diabetic Cardiomyopathy.

AT-001 (caficrestat) demonstrated a strong trend in stabilizing cardiac functional capacity, while the placebo group declined over 15 months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

AT-001 treatment resulted in a statistically significant difference in cardiac functional capacity in a prespecified subgroup of patients not receiving concomitant treatment with an SGLT2 or GLP-1 (p=0.040) and prevented clinically significant worsening (odds ratio 0.56; p=0.035).

Over the last 12 months, APLT stock rose by 152.85%. The one-year Applied Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.21. The average equity rating for APLT stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $174.54 million, with 77.23 million shares outstanding and 54.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, APLT stock reached a trading volume of 6006246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLT shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Applied Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.37.

APLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.54. With this latest performance, APLT shares dropped by -6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.90 for Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 1.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for APLT is now -239.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -241.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -247.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.37. Additionally, APLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT] managed to generate an average of -$3,055,852 per employee.Applied Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.