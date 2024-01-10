Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] Is Currently 12.25 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Applied Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: APLD] gained 12.25% or 0.93 points to close at $8.52 with a heavy trading volume of 5718125 shares. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Applied Digital Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Applied Digital management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $7.62, the shares rose to $8.595 and dropped to $7.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APLD points out that the company has recorded 0.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -389.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, APLD reached to a volume of 5718125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLD shares is $15.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Applied Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Digital Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for APLD stock

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.41. With this latest performance, APLD shares gained by 51.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 358.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.90 for Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.71, while it was recorded at 7.52 for the last single week of trading, and 6.03 for the last 200 days.

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.53 and a Gross Margin at +19.87. Applied Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.60.

Return on Total Capital for APLD is now -34.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.94. Additionally, APLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] managed to generate an average of -$368,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 358.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Applied Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.22 and a Current Ratio set at 0.22.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]

The top three institutional holders of APLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.