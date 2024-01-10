Accolade Inc [ACCD] is 24.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Accolade Inc [NASDAQ: ACCD] jumped around 3.37 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.99 at the close of the session, up 29.00%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 4:03 PM that Accolade Announces Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2024.

“As we head into the new year, Accolade continues to define the future of how healthcare should be experienced in this country. Our unique combination of people and technology is creating a new model for improving health outcomes and helping our more than 10 million members live healthier lives. We are closing the physician gap, improving access to care, and leveraging AI and other innovations to make the system work better for our employer customers, their employees and their families. The results can be seen in our growing customer base and increasing revenues as we plan to deliver positive Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter and next fiscal year,” said Rajeev Singh, Accolade Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

Accolade Inc stock is now 24.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACCD Stock saw the intraday high of $15.035 and lowest of $12.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.00, which means current price is +38.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 630.71K shares, ACCD reached a trading volume of 4448004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Accolade Inc [ACCD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACCD shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACCD stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Accolade Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accolade Inc is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02.

How has ACCD stock performed recently?

Accolade Inc [ACCD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.78. With this latest performance, ACCD shares gained by 62.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.64 for Accolade Inc [ACCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.27, while it was recorded at 12.04 for the last single week of trading, and 11.62 for the last 200 days.

Accolade Inc [ACCD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accolade Inc [ACCD] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.83 and a Gross Margin at +32.74. Accolade Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.58.

Return on Total Capital for ACCD is now -15.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Accolade Inc [ACCD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.99. Additionally, ACCD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accolade Inc [ACCD] managed to generate an average of -$193,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Accolade Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.31 and a Current Ratio set at 2.31.

Earnings analysis for Accolade Inc [ACCD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accolade Inc go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Accolade Inc [ACCD]

The top three institutional holders of ACCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ACCD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ACCD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.