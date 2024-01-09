why Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.05

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: DADA] loss -45.87% on the last trading session, reaching $1.71 price per share at the time. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 5:20 AM that Dada Announces Certain Management Changes.

Mr. Ian Su Shan has served as Chief Financial Officer of JD.com, Inc. (“JD.com”, NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618 (HKD counter) and 89618 (RMB counter)) since May 2023. He also serves as Chief Climate Officer of JD.com and a director of Deppon Logistics Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange stock code: 603056). Prior to his current role, he served as Chief Financial Officer of JD Logistics, Inc. Mr. Shan joined JD.com in December 2021. Prior to that, Mr. Shan worked at Lavender Hill Capital Partners from October 2019 to November 2021 and served as a Managing Director from January 2021 to November 2021. He also worked in the TMT Group of the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. from 2015 to 2019 and served as an Executive Director from January 2017 to September 2019. Mr. Shan received his bachelor’s degree in laws from China University of Political Science and Law, and his master’s degree in laws from University of Warwick. Mr. Shan is a CFA Charterholder.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR represents 255.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $446.73 million with the latest information. DADA stock price has been found in the range of $1.59 to $2.2498.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, DADA reached a trading volume of 27274680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DADA shares is $7.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DADA stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-09-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.64. With this latest performance, DADA shares dropped by -45.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.49 for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.47, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 5.08 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.92 and a Gross Margin at +37.11. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.44.

Return on Total Capital for DADA is now -40.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.01. Additionally, DADA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA] managed to generate an average of -$113,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.26 and a Current Ratio set at 3.26.

The top three institutional holders of DADA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.