why Boeing Co. [BA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $279.16

Boeing Co. [NYSE: BA] slipped around -20.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $229.00 at the close of the session, down -8.03%. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 2:00 PM that Boeing to Release Fourth-Quarter Results on January 31.

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, January 31.

President and Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian West will discuss the results and company outlook during a conference call that day at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Boeing Co. stock is now -12.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BA Stock saw the intraday high of $233.85 and lowest of $225.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 267.54, which means current price is +1.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 40534739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boeing Co. [BA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $279.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Boeing Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-09-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boeing Co. is set at 6.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 30.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has BA stock performed recently?

Boeing Co. [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.15. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for Boeing Co. [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 226.81, while it was recorded at 243.72 for the last single week of trading, and 213.94 for the last 200 days.

Boeing Co. [BA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boeing Co. [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. Boeing Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boeing Co. [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Boeing Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Insider trade positions for Boeing Co. [BA]

The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.