Wells Fargo slashes price target on Sunpower Corp [SPWR] – find out why.

Sunpower Corp [NASDAQ: SPWR] traded at a low on 01/08/24, posting a -2.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.88. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 5:00 AM that Bright Horizons: Top Solar Stocks for 2024.

As we step into 2024, solar energy investment emerges as an intriguing prospect amid a global push for cleaner and more sustainable solutions. The solar sector, a pivotal player in transitioning away from traditional fossil fuels, stands at the forefront of discussions. In the United States, meeting 2050 goals necessitates an estimated $1.2 trillion investment in solar energy development.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6698731 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunpower Corp stands at 9.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.38%.

The market cap for SPWR stock reached $680.40 million, with 174.27 million shares outstanding and 86.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.15M shares, SPWR reached a trading volume of 6698731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunpower Corp [SPWR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $5.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sunpower Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-09-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunpower Corp is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has SPWR stock performed recently?

Sunpower Corp [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.67. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -20.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.05 for Sunpower Corp [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.49, while it was recorded at 4.26 for the last single week of trading, and 8.27 for the last 200 days.

Sunpower Corp [SPWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunpower Corp [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.52 and a Gross Margin at +23.14. Sunpower Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.38.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -0.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunpower Corp [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.68. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunpower Corp [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $19,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Sunpower Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Insider trade positions for Sunpower Corp [SPWR]

The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SPWR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SPWR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.