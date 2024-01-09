Wells Fargo slashes price target on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] – find out why.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NCLH] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $18.0289 during the day while it closed the day at $17.80. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Oceania Cruises Announces Inspiring New Voyages on Riviera, Exploring Lesser-Known Ports Across the African and Asian Continents.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock has also loss -13.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NCLH stock has inclined by 8.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.68% and lost -11.18% year-on date.

The market cap for NCLH stock reached $7.57 billion, with 421.41 million shares outstanding and 421.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.16M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 12888072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $18.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

NCLH stock trade performance evaluation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.04. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.70 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.41, while it was recorded at 18.23 for the last single week of trading, and 16.47 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.49 and a Gross Margin at -1.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20,774.28. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19,271.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$58,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NCLH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NCLH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.