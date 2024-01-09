Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] gained 0.14% or 0.03 points to close at $20.88 with a heavy trading volume of 5726647 shares. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 8:46 AM that Kimco Realty® Closes Acquisition of RPT Realty.

Kimco Realty® (“Kimco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KIM), North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and a growing portfolio of mixed-use assets, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of RPT Realty (“RPT”).

The acquisition of RPT adds 56 open-air shopping centers, 43 of which are wholly owned, comprising 13.3 million square feet of gross leasable area, to Kimco’s existing portfolio of 527 properties. The all-stock transaction, including the assumption of debt and preferred stock, results in a number of benefits including earnings accretion stemming from initial cost savings synergies of approximately $34 million, of which approximately 85% is expected to be realized in 2024. Additional benefits include increased scale in high-growth target markets, expanded partnership opportunities, and preservation of balance sheet strength. The Company will incorporate the impact of the RPT acquisition, including merger-related costs, on Net Income and FFO as part of its full year 2024 outlook when it reports fourth quarter earnings.

It opened the trading session at $20.79, the shares rose to $20.92 and dropped to $20.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KIM points out that the company has recorded 5.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, KIM reached to a volume of 5726647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $22.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.58.

Trading performance analysis for KIM stock

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.77, while it was recorded at 20.91 for the last single week of trading, and 19.07 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.12 and a Gross Margin at +40.04. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.17.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 3.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.90. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $193,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KIM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KIM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.