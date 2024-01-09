Wall Street Analyst Initiated Cellectar Biosciences Inc [CLRB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cellectar Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: CLRB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.52%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Cellectar Biosciences Announces Positive Topline Data Achieving Primary Endpoint in Pivotal Clinical Study of Iopofosine I 131 in Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia.

Iopofosine tested in heavily pretreated multi-class refractory population with a median of four prior therapies and achieves 75.6% Overall Response Rate; 61% Major Response Rate (95% CI, 44.5%, 75.8%); 100% Disease Control Rate exceeding protocol statistical hurdle of 20%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Median Duration of Response not yet reached with a median of 8 months follow up.

Over the last 12 months, CLRB stock rose by 90.48%. The one-year Cellectar Biosciences Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.33. The average equity rating for CLRB stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.33 million, with 12.29 million shares outstanding and 11.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 316.15K shares, CLRB stock reached a trading volume of 30884651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cellectar Biosciences Inc [CLRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLRB shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLRB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Cellectar Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020.

CLRB Stock Performance Analysis:

Cellectar Biosciences Inc [CLRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.52. With this latest performance, CLRB shares gained by 25.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.60 for Cellectar Biosciences Inc [CLRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.44, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 2.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cellectar Biosciences Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CLRB is now -116.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -116.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -117.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cellectar Biosciences Inc [CLRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.89. Additionally, CLRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cellectar Biosciences Inc [CLRB] managed to generate an average of -$1,906,750 per employee.Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc [CLRB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CLRB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CLRB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CLRB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.