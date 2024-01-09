Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Abbvie Inc [ABBV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Abbvie Inc [NYSE: ABBV] plunged by -$0.71 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $162.77 during the day while it closed the day at $161.43. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:05 AM that Lutikizumab Showed Positive Results in a Phase 2 Trial of Adults with Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa as Program Advances to Phase 3.

Phase 2 data in adults with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) who had previously failed anti-TNF therapy who received lutikizumab (ABT-981) 300 mg weekly or 300 mg every other week showed higher response rates in HiSCR 50 at week 16 than those treated with placebo1,2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Higher response rates were also observed in patients receiving lutikizumab 300 mg weekly or 300 mg every other week than those treated with placebo in the secondary endpoint of skin pain NRS30 at week 16 among patients with baseline NRS≥31,2.

Abbvie Inc stock has also gained 4.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABBV stock has inclined by 8.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.03% and gained 4.17% year-on date.

The market cap for ABBV stock reached $285.01 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 5994841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Abbvie Inc [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $168.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Abbvie Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbvie Inc is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 11.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

ABBV stock trade performance evaluation

Abbvie Inc [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.17. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 10.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.04 for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.67, while it was recorded at 161.06 for the last single week of trading, and 147.17 for the last 200 days.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbvie Inc [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.93 and a Gross Margin at +71.67. Abbvie Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.29.

Return on Total Capital for ABBV is now 25.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abbvie Inc [ABBV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 372.04. Additionally, ABBV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 347.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abbvie Inc [ABBV] managed to generate an average of $235,640 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Abbvie Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Abbvie Inc [ABBV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbvie Inc go to -4.11%.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ABBV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.