Velo3D Inc [VLD] Revenue clocked in at $105.54 million, down -15.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Velo3D Inc [NYSE: VLD] loss -2.99% on the last trading session, reaching $0.33 price per share at the time. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Velo3D, Inc. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice from the NYSE.

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced it was notified on December 28, 2023 by the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that the Company is not in compliance with Rule 802.01C of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual (“Rule 802.01C”) relating to the minimum average closing price of the Company’s common stock required over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The notice does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company’s common stock from the NYSE.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Company intends to notify the NYSE within 10 business days of its intent to regain compliance with Rule 802.01C. The Company can regain compliance at any time within the six-month cure period if, on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period, the common stock has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. The Company fully intends to remain listed on the NYSE, and will consider the best available alternatives, including, but not limited to, a reverse stock split, subject to stockholder approval, if necessary to regain compliance.

Velo3D Inc represents 187.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $71.21 million with the latest information. VLD stock price has been found in the range of $0.331 to $0.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, VLD reached a trading volume of 6578795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Velo3D Inc [VLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLD shares is $1.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Velo3D Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velo3D Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for VLD stock

Velo3D Inc [VLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.92. With this latest performance, VLD shares dropped by -62.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.21 for Velo3D Inc [VLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8882, while it was recorded at 0.3545 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6082 for the last 200 days.

Velo3D Inc [VLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Velo3D Inc [VLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -129.10 and a Gross Margin at +3.58. Velo3D Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.41.

Return on Total Capital for VLD is now -71.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Velo3D Inc [VLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.25. Additionally, VLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Velo3D Inc [VLD] managed to generate an average of $34,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Velo3D Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.86.

Velo3D Inc [VLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Velo3D Inc go to 17.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Velo3D Inc [VLD]

The top three institutional holders of VLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.