Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] stock Downgrade by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $1.35

Terran Orbital Corp [NYSE: LLAP] loss -20.73% or -0.24 points to close at $0.90 with a heavy trading volume of 17643701 shares. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 6:50 AM that Terran Orbital Reports an Excess of $70 Million Year-End Cash Balance.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today pre-announced its 2023 year-end cash balance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Terran Orbital expects to report an excess of $70 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $38.7 million as of September 30, 2023, primarily resulting from the receipt of key customer payments at year-end. “We are entering 2024 with a strong financial foundation that we believe will enable us to continue to execute on our strategic and operational objectives,” said Marc Bell, Terran Orbital’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer.

It opened the trading session at $1.07, the shares rose to $1.07 and dropped to $0.861, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LLAP points out that the company has recorded -48.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -45.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, LLAP reached to a volume of 17643701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $3.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-09-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corp is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29.

Trading performance analysis for LLAP stock

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.73. With this latest performance, LLAP shares gained by 3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9024, while it was recorded at 1.1347 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2570 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.02 and a Gross Margin at -18.31. Terran Orbital Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.01.

Return on Total Capital for LLAP is now -65.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.91. Additionally, LLAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 215.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] managed to generate an average of -$341,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Terran Orbital Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corp go to 28.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]

The top three institutional holders of LLAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LLAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LLAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.