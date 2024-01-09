Solo Brands Inc [DTC] Revenue clocked in at $526.70 million, down -41.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Solo Brands Inc [NYSE: DTC] price plunged by -38.98 percent to reach at -$2.3. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 6:50 AM that Solo Brands Announces Leadership Change to Support Its Next Chapter of Growth.

Updates 2023 Full-Year Sales and EBITDA Guidance.

Appoints Christopher T. Metz as President and Chief Executive Officer.

A sum of 8314298 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 557.73K shares. Solo Brands Inc shares reached a high of $4.06 and dropped to a low of $3.55 until finishing in the latest session at $3.60.

The one-year DTC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.58. The average equity rating for DTC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Solo Brands Inc [DTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTC shares is $7.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Solo Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-09-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solo Brands Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for DTC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.13.

DTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Solo Brands Inc [DTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.56. With this latest performance, DTC shares dropped by -30.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.14 for Solo Brands Inc [DTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.06, while it was recorded at 5.30 for the last single week of trading, and 5.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Solo Brands Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solo Brands Inc [DTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.98 and a Gross Margin at +56.72. Solo Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Return on Total Capital for DTC is now 4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solo Brands Inc [DTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.11. Additionally, DTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solo Brands Inc [DTC] managed to generate an average of -$14,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Solo Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 2.95.

DTC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Solo Brands Inc go to 11.60%.

Solo Brands Inc [DTC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.