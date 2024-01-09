Societe Generale lifts Morgan Stanley [MS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $93.83 during the day while it closed the day at $93.51. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital Leads $34M Series C Investment in Vortexa.

Vortexa, the leading real-time global analytics platform for energy and freight markets, is excited to announce the successful completion of its $34 million Series C funding round. Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital spearheaded the funding, with strong participation from existing investors Notion Capital, Monashees, Metaplanet, FJ Labs and Communitas Capital.

The investment, which brings the total amount raised by Vortexa since inception to more than $60 million, will be used to further accelerate the company’s international expansion, state-of-the-art technology and first-class quality of service to its clients and partners.

Morgan Stanley stock has also gained 0.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MS stock has inclined by 16.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.12% and gained 0.28% year-on date.

The market cap for MS stock reached $153.48 billion, with 1.68 billion shares outstanding and 1.26 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 6729121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $93.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 17.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.41 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.37, while it was recorded at 92.94 for the last single week of trading, and 84.38 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.71.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 328.87. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $133,803 per employee.Morgan Stanley’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 8.00%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.