SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 29.39% YTD: What’s Next?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [NASDAQ: ICU] price surged by 9.73 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM that SeaStar Medical Updates Subject Enrollment in its Pivotal Trial with the Selective Cytopheretic Device in Adults with Acute Kidney Injury.

“Over the past six weeks we have enrolled five subjects in this clinical trial while also continuing progress in activating additional clinical sites,” said Kevin Chung, MD, Chief Medical Officer of SeaStar Medical. “We are grateful to the dedicated investigators and their research staff who are working diligently to help validate the efficacy and safety of the SCD in this vulnerable population.”.

A sum of 6064568 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.15M shares. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp shares reached a high of $0.6079 and dropped to a low of $0.5321 until finishing in the latest session at $0.57.

The one-year ICU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.5. The average equity rating for ICU stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICU shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ICU Stock Performance Analysis:

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.39. With this latest performance, ICU shares gained by 15.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.28 for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5637, while it was recorded at 0.5042 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7548 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SeaStar Medical Holding Corp Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ICU is now -19.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.58. Additionally, ICU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,484.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 185.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] managed to generate an average of -$2,557,000 per employee.SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ICU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ICU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ICU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.