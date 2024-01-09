ON Semiconductor Corp. [ON] Revenue clocked in at $8.34 billion, down -6.69% YTD: What’s Next?

ON Semiconductor Corp. [NASDAQ: ON] price surged by 2.96 percent to reach at $2.24. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM that onsemi Third Quarter 2023 Results Exceed Expectations.

Achieves record revenue in automotive and industrial end markets.

onsemi (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ON) today announced results for the third quarter of 2023 with the following highlights:.

A sum of 6363587 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.30M shares. ON Semiconductor Corp. shares reached a high of $78.72 and dropped to a low of $76.17 until finishing in the latest session at $77.94.

The one-year ON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.64. The average equity rating for ON stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ON Semiconductor Corp. [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $87.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corp. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 53.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ON Stock Performance Analysis:

ON Semiconductor Corp. [ON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.69. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 6.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.24 for ON Semiconductor Corp. [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.65, while it was recorded at 78.12 for the last single week of trading, and 85.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ON Semiconductor Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corp. [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.99. ON Semiconductor Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.85.

Return on Total Capital for ON is now 31.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ON Semiconductor Corp. [ON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.76. Additionally, ON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ON Semiconductor Corp. [ON] managed to generate an average of $61,146 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.ON Semiconductor Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.44.

ON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corp. go to 4.63%.

ON Semiconductor Corp. [ON] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.