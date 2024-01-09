Nkarta Inc [NKTX] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 62.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Nkarta Inc [NASDAQ: NKTX] gained 77.06% on the last trading session, reaching $10.73 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2023 at 8:31 PM that Nkarta Presents NKX101 Clinical Data at the 2023 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition.

As reported in June 2023, of those patients who received NKX101 after a disease-specific lymphodepletion (LD) regimen comprising fludarabine and cytarabine (Flu/Ara-C), four of six achieved CR/CRi. In the follow up presented today, three of those four patients remained in CR/CRi at 4 months from treatment with NKX101. No cases of cytokine release syndrome (CRS), immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS), or graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) of any grade were observed in these patients.

Nkarta Inc represents 48.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $526.52 million with the latest information. NKTX stock price has been found in the range of $5.90 to $11.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, NKTX reached a trading volume of 45942450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nkarta Inc [NKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTX shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Nkarta Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nkarta Inc is set at 0.91 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.62.

Trading performance analysis for NKTX stock

Nkarta Inc [NKTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.58. With this latest performance, NKTX shares gained by 291.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 415.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.20 for Nkarta Inc [NKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 6.95 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Nkarta Inc [NKTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NKTX is now -33.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nkarta Inc [NKTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.28. Additionally, NKTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nkarta Inc [NKTX] managed to generate an average of -$698,387 per employee.Nkarta Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.97 and a Current Ratio set at 10.97.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nkarta Inc [NKTX]

