Newmont Corp [NEM] is -2.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Newmont Corp [NYSE: NEM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.27% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.80%. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 7:22 PM that Newmont Announces the Settlement of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations.

Newmont Corporation (Newmont or the Company) announced the settlement of the previously announced offers to exchange (the “Exchange Offers”) by Newmont and Newcrest Finance Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont (“Newcrest Finance” and, together with Newmont, the “Issuers”) for any and all of the (i) 3.250% Notes due 2030 issued by Newcrest Finance (the “Existing Newcrest 2030 Notes”) for up to an aggregate principal amount of $650.0 million new 3.250% Notes due 2030 issued by the Issuers (the “New Newmont 2030 Notes”) and cash, (ii) 5.75% Notes due 2041 issued by Newcrest Finance (the “Existing Newcrest 2041 Notes”) for up to an aggregate principal amount of $500.0 million new 5.75% Notes due 2041 issued by the Issuers (the “New Newmont 2041 Notes”) and cash and (iii) 4.200% Notes due 2050 issued by Newcrest Finance (the “Existing Newcrest 2050 Notes” and, collectively with the Existing Newcrest 2030 Notes and the Existing Newcrest 2041 Notes, the “Existing Newcrest Notes”) for up to an aggregate principal amount of $500.0 million new 4.200% Notes due 2050 issued by the Issuers (the “New Newmont 2050 Notes” and, collectively with the New Newmont 2030 Notes and the New Newmont 2041 Notes, the “New Newmont Notes”) and cash, and the related solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitations”) to adopt certain proposed amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing Newcrest Notes. The Exchange Offers and the Consent Solicitations expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, on December 26, 2023.

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations were made in connection with Newmont’s business combination transaction with Newcrest Mining Limited (“Newcrest”), pursuant to which Newmont acquired all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Newcrest. Newmont’s acquisition of Newcrest closed on November 6, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, NEM stock dropped by -21.44%. The one-year Newmont Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.7. The average equity rating for NEM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.36 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.42M shares, NEM stock reached a trading volume of 6701606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Newmont Corp [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $50.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Newmont Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corp is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 60.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

NEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Newmont Corp [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80. With this latest performance, NEM shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.38 for Newmont Corp [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.95, while it was recorded at 40.32 for the last single week of trading, and 41.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newmont Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corp [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +17.94. Newmont Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.84.

Return on Total Capital for NEM is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmont Corp [NEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.28. Additionally, NEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmont Corp [NEM] managed to generate an average of -$14,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Newmont Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

NEM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmont Corp go to 11.75%.

Newmont Corp [NEM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NEM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NEM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.