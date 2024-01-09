Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] – find out why.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [NYSE: SPCE] traded at a high on 01/08/24, posting a 0.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.35. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Virgin Galactic Launches Into the New Year With January Commercial Flight.

‘Galactic 06’ Mission Launch Window Opens January 26, 2024.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) today announced the ‘Galactic 06’ flight window will open January 26, 2024. This will be the Company’s 11th spaceflight to date and will follow a year of unprecedented human spaceflight achievements that included six suborbital spaceflights in six months. Four private astronauts from three different countries will journey to space on Virgin Galactic’s sixth commercial spaceflight.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8881895 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc stands at 6.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.78%.

The market cap for SPCE stock reached $939.32 million, with 399.71 million shares outstanding and 364.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.61M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 8881895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $2.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 193.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

How has SPCE stock performed recently?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 16.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.88 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.13, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 2.99 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21625.61 and a Gross Margin at -462.46. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21632.87.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -52.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.99. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$428,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.88 and a Current Ratio set at 5.97.

Earnings analysis for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc go to 19.40%.

Insider trade positions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]

The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SPCE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SPCE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.