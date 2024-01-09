Market cap of Twilio Inc [TWLO] reaches 13.33B – now what?

Twilio Inc [NYSE: TWLO] gained 6.68% on the last trading session, reaching $73.64 price per share at the time. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Twilio Announces CEO Transition.

Khozema Shipchandler Appointed CEO.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Jeff Lawson Steps Down as CEO and from the Twilio Board of Directors.

Twilio Inc represents 176.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.33 billion with the latest information. TWLO stock price has been found in the range of $70.37 to $74.4698.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 6627288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Twilio Inc [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $72.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Twilio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWLO in the course of the last twelve months was 111.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.24.

Trading performance analysis for TWLO stock

Twilio Inc [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 7.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.54 for Twilio Inc [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.46, while it was recorded at 70.23 for the last single week of trading, and 61.52 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc [TWLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. Twilio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.83.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.74. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$154,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twilio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.24 and a Current Ratio set at 6.24.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Twilio Inc [TWLO]

The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TWLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.