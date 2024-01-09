Market cap of RTX Corp [RTX] reaches 123.43B – now what?

RTX Corp [NYSE: RTX] gained 0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $85.84 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM that RTX names Phil Jasper as President, Raytheon.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) today announced Phil Jasper has been appointed president of Raytheon and will report to President and Chief Operating Officer Christopher T. Calio. Jasper, a 31-year aerospace and defense veteran, succeeds Wesley D. Kremer who will retire from the company at the end of Q1 2024.

“Phil is a proven leader with significant depth of experience delivering defense solutions to the military customer,” said Calio. “His recent integration of RTX’s connected battlespace solutions, a critical customer priority and growth driver for the company, is one of many business transformations he has led over his career. I am confident he will drive the newly restructured Raytheon business to accelerate performance to effectively meet customer commitments.”.

RTX Corp represents 1.47 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $123.43 billion with the latest information. RTX stock price has been found in the range of $84.72 to $86.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.00M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 7572311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $90.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for RTX Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RTX Corp is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.77.

RTX Corp [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.58 for RTX Corp [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.95, while it was recorded at 85.49 for the last single week of trading, and 87.79 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RTX Corp [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.89 and a Gross Margin at +20.38. RTX Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.78.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RTX Corp [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.61. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RTX Corp [RTX] managed to generate an average of $28,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.RTX Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX Corp go to 11.17%.

The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.