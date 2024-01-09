Market cap of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] reaches 128.59M – now what?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] loss -33.96% on the last trading session, reaching $0.25 price per share at the time. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM that Northern Dynasty: Pebble Responds to US Supreme Court Decision to Deny Alaska’s Petition.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) reports that the US Supreme Court has denied Alaska’s petition to review its claims that the EPA veto of the Pebble Project was illegal. John Shively, CEO of its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership (“Pebble Partnership” or “PLP”) made the following statement regarding the decision:

“While it is a disappointing decision, it is important to note that this is not a comment on the arguments put forward by the state. We have long stated our belief that the EPA has acted outside of its regulatory authority and that remains our position today. The legal issues raised by the state will now work their way through the federal courts. We will also evaluate our legal options in contesting the extraordinary steps the EPA has taken to preemptively stop the Pebble Project. Pebble is an important project for Alaska and the nation. It could create jobs for Alaskans, provide an economic catalyst for the state and provide a much-needed source of critical minerals for the long-term safety and security of the United States.”.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. represents 529.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $128.59 million with the latest information. NAK stock price has been found in the range of $0.23 to $0.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, NAK reached a trading volume of 17562492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAK shares is $1.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for NAK stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.87. With this latest performance, NAK shares dropped by -20.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.03 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3370, while it was recorded at 0.3423 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2812 for the last 200 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NAK is now -16.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.43. Additionally, NAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]

The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.