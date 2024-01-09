Market cap of EQT Corp [EQT] reaches 15.72B – now what?

EQT Corp [NYSE: EQT] slipped around -0.5 points on Monday, while shares priced at $38.21 at the close of the session, down -1.29%. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 6:30 AM that EQT Announces Redemption of Outstanding 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) (“EQT”) today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) (CUSIP No. 26884L AK5 and ISIN No. US26884L AK52) (the “Redemption”) on January 17, 2024 (the “Redemption Date”).

The aggregate principal amount of the Notes is $290,177,000 as of December 29, 2023. Any Notes outstanding on the Redemption Date will be redeemed in cash for 100% of the principal amount (or $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount), plus accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price”). Unless EQT defaults in making the payment of the Redemption Price, interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date.

EQT Corp stock is now -1.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQT Stock saw the intraday high of $38.28 and lowest of $37.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.23, which means current price is +2.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 5939624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $46.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for EQT Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corp is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

EQT Corp [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.14 for EQT Corp [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.66, while it was recorded at 38.55 for the last single week of trading, and 38.82 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corp [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.78 and a Gross Margin at +66.33. EQT Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.59.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now 47.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corp [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.58. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corp [EQT] managed to generate an average of $2,380,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.EQT Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.59.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corp go to 27.00%.

