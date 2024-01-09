Market cap of Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] reaches 9.85M – now what?

Better Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: BTTX] price surged by 16.24 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 2:00 PM that Better Therapeutics and Glooko Announce Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of AspyreRx to Treat Type 2 Diabetes in the United States.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX), a pioneer in developing prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) for treating cardiometabolic diseases, and Glooko, Inc., a global leader in chronic condition management, today announced a partnership to integrate Better Therapeutics’ AspyreRx™ digital behavioral treatment for type 2 diabetes (T2D) into Glooko’s diabetes management platform. This collaboration will enable healthcare providers in the United States who use the Glooko platform to identify suitable patients for AspyreRx, facilitate prescriptions, and track patients throughout their treatment.

In the United States alone, Glooko’s solutions have aided over 3.4 million people with diabetes and are utilized in nearly 5,000 clinic locations. AspyreRx will be accessible on the Glooko healthcare provider (HCP) platform in the U.S. as a new treatment option. Additionally, by leveraging Glooko’s ‘precision engagement’ functionality, patients who are suitable candidates for AspyreRx will be flagged for healthcare providers.

A sum of 7228765 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.37M shares. Better Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $0.205 and dropped to a low of $0.165 until finishing in the latest session at $0.20.

The one-year BTTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.19. The average equity rating for BTTX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTTX shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Better Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021.

Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, BTTX shares dropped by -15.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.78 for Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1887, while it was recorded at 0.1788 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6122 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for BTTX is now -127.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -142.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -221.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.60. Additionally, BTTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] managed to generate an average of -$736,296 per employee.Better Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

