Market cap of Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] reaches 5.58M – now what?

Ault Alliance Inc [AMEX: AULT] loss -4.12% or 0.0 points to close at $0.08 with a heavy trading volume of 12488365 shares. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 5:25 PM that Ault Alliance Announces Postponement of Commencement of Exchange Offer of Common Stock for Series D Preferred Shares.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), today announced its postponement of the commencement of its planned exchange offer (the “Offer”) to accept for cancellation a minimum of 20 million shares of the Company’s common stock (“Common Stock”) and a maximum of 60 million such shares in exchange for the issuance of up to $15,000,000 aggregate liquidation preference of its 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

As the Company did not obtain a quorum for, and had to adjourn, its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), it has determined to postpone the planned commencement of the Offer in order to pursue the matters at the Annual Meeting and to avoid the administrative complications that could affect the Offer should certain matters at the Annual Meeting be approved.

It opened the trading session at $0.09, the shares rose to $0.09 and dropped to $0.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AULT points out that the company has recorded -98.17% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.17M shares, AULT reached to a volume of 12488365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $419.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for AULT stock

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.40. With this latest performance, AULT shares dropped by -22.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.30 for Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1016, while it was recorded at 0.0869 for the last single week of trading, and 7.8051 for the last 200 days.

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.38 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. Ault Alliance Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.35.

Return on Total Capital for AULT is now -9.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.31. Additionally, AULT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] managed to generate an average of -$295,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Ault Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]

The top three institutional holders of AULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AULT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AULT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.