Market Analysts see Sunworks Inc [SUNW] gaining to $5.50. Time to buy?

Sunworks Inc [NASDAQ: SUNW] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.258 during the day while it closed the day at $0.24. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Four Bright Solar Stocks Heading Into 2024.

Naples Fl –News Direct– Solar.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

When it comes to solar stocks, the landscape is transforming. The once prohibitive costs are now on a downward spiral, making solar ventures more financially appealing. Bloomberg New Energy Finance charts a seven-year decline in costs per megawatt-hour, signaling a shift that beckons investors to the solar frontier.

Sunworks Inc stock has also gained 3.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SUNW stock has declined by -51.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -78.77% and gained 3.07% year-on date.

The market cap for SUNW stock reached $13.74 million, with 56.78 million shares outstanding and 53.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, SUNW reached a trading volume of 6771178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunworks Inc [SUNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUNW shares is $0.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Sunworks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunworks Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

SUNW stock trade performance evaluation

Sunworks Inc [SUNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, SUNW shares dropped by -6.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for Sunworks Inc [SUNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2895, while it was recorded at 0.2202 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8477 for the last 200 days.

Sunworks Inc [SUNW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunworks Inc [SUNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.69. Sunworks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.42.

Return on Total Capital for SUNW is now -38.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunworks Inc [SUNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.63. Additionally, SUNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunworks Inc [SUNW] managed to generate an average of -$45,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.Sunworks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunworks Inc [SUNW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunworks Inc go to 10.00%.

Sunworks Inc [SUNW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SUNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SUNW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SUNW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.