Market Analysts see Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [NASDAQ: PTEN] closed the trading session at $10.53 on 01/08/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.085, while the highest price level was $10.54. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for December 2023.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today reported that for the month of December 2023, the Company had an average of 119 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company had an average of 118 drilling rigs operating in the United States.

Average drilling rigs operating reported in the Company’s monthly announcements represent the average number of the Company’s drilling rigs that were earning revenue under a drilling contract in the United States. The Company cautioned that numerous factors in addition to average drilling rigs operating can impact the Company’s operating results and that a particular trend in the number of drilling rigs operating may or may not indicate a trend in or be indicative of the Company’s financial performance. The Company intends to continue providing monthly updates on drilling rigs operating shortly after the end of each month.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.50 percent and weekly performance of -2.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.67M shares, PTEN reached to a volume of 7056503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $16.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTEN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

PTEN stock trade performance evaluation

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, PTEN shares dropped by -3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.23 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.60, while it was recorded at 10.69 for the last single week of trading, and 12.60 for the last 200 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.54 and a Gross Margin at +11.98. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.84.

Return on Total Capital for PTEN is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.37. Additionally, PTEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] managed to generate an average of $23,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc go to 44.60%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PTEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PTEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.