Market Analysts see Neximmune Inc [NEXI] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Neximmune Inc [NASDAQ: NEXI] traded at a high on 01/08/24, posting a 22.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.57. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that NexImmune, Yale, and JDRF Extend Research Partnership for Type 1 Diabetes.

A JDRF funded grant is being used to explore the combination of NexImmune’s antigen specific nanoparticles and an anti-CD3 mAb for prevention and treatment of type 1 diabetes.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6212063 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Neximmune Inc stands at 42.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.05%.

The market cap for NEXI stock reached $8.02 million, with 1.04 million shares outstanding and 0.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, NEXI reached a trading volume of 6212063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Neximmune Inc [NEXI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEXI shares is $125.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEXI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Neximmune Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neximmune Inc is set at 1.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.55.

How has NEXI stock performed recently?

Neximmune Inc [NEXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 240.99. With this latest performance, NEXI shares gained by 105.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.42 for Neximmune Inc [NEXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.15, while it was recorded at 5.64 for the last single week of trading, and 6.17 for the last 200 days.

Neximmune Inc [NEXI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NEXI is now -107.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -107.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neximmune Inc [NEXI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.17. Additionally, NEXI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neximmune Inc [NEXI] managed to generate an average of -$1,250,124 per employee.Neximmune Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.66 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Insider trade positions for Neximmune Inc [NEXI]

The top three institutional holders of NEXI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NEXI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NEXI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.