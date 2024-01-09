JP Morgan lifts Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cipher Mining Inc [NASDAQ: CIFR] price surged by 3.32 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Canaan Secures Follow-On Purchase Orders from Cipher and Stronghold.

Cipher’s JV entities have purchased 16,700 A1466 model Avalon Miners; the 11,000 previously bought A1346 model Avalon Miners have been delivered and installed at Cipher’s Odessa Facility.

Stronghold has purchased 1,100 A1346 model Avalon Miners; the 2,000 previously bought A1346 model Avalon Miners have been delivered and installed at Stronghold’s Patha Creek Plant.

A sum of 12092804 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.96M shares. Cipher Mining Inc shares reached a high of $4.065 and dropped to a low of $3.52 until finishing in the latest session at $4.04.

The one-year CIFR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.46. The average equity rating for CIFR stock is currently 1.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIFR shares is $5.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cipher Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cipher Mining Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

CIFR Stock Performance Analysis:

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, CIFR shares gained by 47.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 403.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.15 for Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 4.04 for the last single week of trading, and 2.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cipher Mining Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2401.22 and a Gross Margin at -94.20. Cipher Mining Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1285.91.

Return on Total Capital for CIFR is now -20.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.02. Additionally, CIFR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] managed to generate an average of -$1,502,038 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Cipher Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CIFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CIFR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CIFR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.