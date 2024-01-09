iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] is -6.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iQIYI Inc ADR [NASDAQ: IQ] closed the trading session at $4.55 on 01/08/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.4499, while the highest price level was $4.60. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 2:54 AM that Suspense Drama ‘The Lonely Warrior’ Sets New Records, Raising the Bar for iQIYI ‘Light On Theater’.

On January 4, iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, released the series finale of its highly anticipated original drama series The Lonely Warrior for its subscribers. The suspense drama, which is under iQIYI renowned ‘Light On Theater,’ has achieved a remarkable content popularity index of over 9,800, setting a new record for dramas under the ‘Light On Theater’ series and heralding a strong start to the new year for the company.

The Lonely Warrior unfolds with the gripping tale of a criminal investigation, where an unexpected death occurs during interrogation, resulting in the imprisonment of the lead investigator, Bin CHENG (played by Hao QIN, who won Best Actor for multiple global awards). Simultaneously, another suspect manages to elude capture. After Cheng’s release, he reunites with his former colleagues, who have since transitioned to ordinary lives, and together they embark on an unwavering quest for truth. Against the backdrop of numerous hardships, they work to unravel the mysterious case and pursue the elusive suspect.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.76 percent and weekly performance of -6.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.86M shares, IQ reached to a volume of 9592264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $7.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

IQ stock trade performance evaluation

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.76. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.17 for iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.74, while it was recorded at 4.71 for the last single week of trading, and 5.24 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.03. iQIYI Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 407.26. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 162.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$2,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc ADR go to 4.50%.

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.