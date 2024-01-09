Hut 8 Corp [HUT] Stock trading around $12.00 per share: What’s Next?

Hut 8 Corp [NASDAQ: HUT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.84% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.04%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Hut 8 receives court approval in its stalking horse bid for four natural gas power plants including the North Bay Bitcoin mine.

Among other things, the Approval and Vesting Order approves the Company’s previously announced stalking horse bid transaction (the “Transaction”) to acquire four natural gas power plants including the North Bay Bitcoin mine, which was submitted in partnership with Macquarie Equipment Finance Ltd. (“Macquarie”), a subsidiary of Macquarie Group Limited, a global financial services group.

Over the last 12 months, HUT stock rose by 165.19%. The one-year Hut 8 Corp stock forecast points to a potential downside of -30.43. The average equity rating for HUT stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.07 billion, with 88.96 million shares outstanding and 68.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, HUT stock reached a trading volume of 9941884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hut 8 Corp [HUT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUT shares is $9.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUT stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Hut 8 Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Corp is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUT in the course of the last twelve months was 88.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.61.

HUT Stock Performance Analysis:

Hut 8 Corp [HUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.04. With this latest performance, HUT shares gained by 18.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.65 for Hut 8 Corp [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.17, while it was recorded at 12.27 for the last single week of trading, and 11.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hut 8 Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hut 8 Corp [HUT] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.06 and a Gross Margin at -26.73. Hut 8 Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.14.

Return on Total Capital for HUT is now -15.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hut 8 Corp [HUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.49. Additionally, HUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hut 8 Corp [HUT] managed to generate an average of -$2,477,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Hut 8 Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.61 and a Current Ratio set at 4.61.

Hut 8 Corp [HUT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HUT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HUT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.