Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] is -3.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [NASDAQ: HSCS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.61% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.68%. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 4:15 PM that HeartSciences Reminds Stockholders to Vote at the Upcoming Annual Shareholder Meeting.

For assistance with voting your shares, please contact Advantage Proxy, Inc. toll-free at 1-877-870-8565 or by e-mail at ksmith@advantageproxy.com.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, HSCS stock dropped by -78.88%. The one-year Heart Test Laboratories Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.22. The average equity rating for HSCS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.85 million, with 10.12 million shares outstanding and 8.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.38M shares, HSCS stock reached a trading volume of 12553050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSCS shares is $0.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heart Test Laboratories Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 184.63.

HSCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.68. With this latest performance, HSCS shares dropped by -9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.21 for Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1895, while it was recorded at 0.1656 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6641 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Heart Test Laboratories Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] shares currently have an operating margin of -118698.33 and a Gross Margin at -476.91. Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123384.27.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 679.17. Additionally, HSCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 450.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] managed to generate an average of -$529,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 0.34.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HSCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HSCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HSCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.