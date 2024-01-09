Halliburton Co. [HAL] Stock trading around $35.21 per share: What’s Next?

Halliburton Co. [NYSE: HAL] traded at a low on 01/08/24, posting a -2.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.21. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 8:45 AM that Halliburton Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for Third Consecutive Year.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) has been named to the 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). 2023 marks the third consecutive year that the company has been named to the list.

DJSI assesses the sustainability performance of companies using a transparent, rules-based process based on the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Only the top ranked companies are selected for inclusion in DJSI. This year, the indices recognized Halliburton as a sector leader in Transparency & Reporting and Resource Efficiency & Circularity.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8936490 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Halliburton Co. stands at 2.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.20%.

The market cap for HAL stock reached $31.51 billion, with 902.00 million shares outstanding and 891.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.67M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 8936490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Halliburton Co. [HAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $48.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Halliburton Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Co. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

How has HAL stock performed recently?

Halliburton Co. [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.32 for Halliburton Co. [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.25, while it was recorded at 35.93 for the last single week of trading, and 36.22 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Co. [HAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Co. [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Halliburton Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Co. [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.29. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Co. [HAL] managed to generate an average of $34,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Halliburton Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 2.14.

Earnings analysis for Halliburton Co. [HAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Co. go to 24.25%.

Insider trade positions for Halliburton Co. [HAL]

The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.