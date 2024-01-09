Guggenheim slashes price target on Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] – find out why.

Heron Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: HRTX] jumped around 0.32 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.09 at the close of the session, up 18.08%. The company report on January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Heron Therapeutics Announces Partnership with CrossLink Life Sciences to Expand Promotional Effort for ZYNRELEF®, the First and Only Non-Opioid Dual Acting Local Anesthetic for Post-Operative Pain.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today announced that it has entered into a five-year distributor partnership with CrossLink Life Sciences, LLC to expand the sales network supporting ZYNRELEF® (bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution.

The partnership will launch in several phases, initially at a regional level, followed by an expanded national rollout. In total, approximately 650 representatives will be added to Heron’s sales network over the next year. CrossLink will be the lead partner in the United States to expand ZYNRELEF promotion for orthopedic indications. Under the terms of the agreement, CrossLink is compensated on a fixed-fee per vial basis, based on growth over a pre-determined baseline period.

Heron Therapeutics Inc stock is now 22.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HRTX Stock saw the intraday high of $2.12 and lowest of $1.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.41, which means current price is +25.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, HRTX reached a trading volume of 13115316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $5.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55.

How has HRTX stock performed recently?

Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.94. With this latest performance, HRTX shares gained by 45.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.60 for Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2800, while it was recorded at 1.8400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4500 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.20 and a Gross Margin at +49.04. Heron Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -169.05.

Return on Total Capital for HRTX is now -82.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -399.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,160.31. Additionally, HRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,140.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] managed to generate an average of -$896,670 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Heron Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

Earnings analysis for Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc go to 47.50%.

Insider trade positions for Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]

