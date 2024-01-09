For Harpoon Therapeutics Inc [HARP], Analyst sees a rise to $23. What next?

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: HARP] gained 111.94% on the last trading session, reaching $22.36 price per share at the time. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Merck to Acquire Harpoon Therapeutics, Further Diversifying Oncology Pipeline.

Acquisition includes HPN328, an investigational delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) targeting T-cell engager being evaluated in certain patients with small cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine tumors.

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, and Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP) today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire Harpoon for $23.00 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $680 million.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc represents 16.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $378.55 million with the latest information. HARP stock price has been found in the range of $22.22 to $22.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 222.84K shares, HARP reached a trading volume of 8264772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HARP shares is $21.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HARP stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HARP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc [HARP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 96.66. With this latest performance, HARP shares gained by 122.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 166.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HARP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.24 for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc [HARP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.58, while it was recorded at 13.03 for the last single week of trading, and 7.52 for the last 200 days.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc [HARP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc [HARP] shares currently have an operating margin of -214.08 and a Gross Margin at +90.30. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -212.22.

Return on Total Capital for HARP is now -149.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -154.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -213.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc [HARP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 296.46. Additionally, HARP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc [HARP] managed to generate an average of -$1,354,620 per employee.Harpoon Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.89.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Harpoon Therapeutics Inc [HARP]

The top three institutional holders of HARP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HARP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HARP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.