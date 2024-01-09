For C3.ai Inc [AI], Analyst sees a rise to $40. What next?

C3.ai Inc [NYSE: AI] price surged by 4.81 percent to reach at $1.31. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 4:57 PM that C3 AI Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Revenue accelerated 17% year-over-year; Increased traction in C3 Generative AI.

A sum of 7237805 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.90M shares. C3.ai Inc shares reached a high of $28.68 and dropped to a low of $27.11 until finishing in the latest session at $28.57.

The one-year AI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.81. The average equity rating for AI stock is currently 3.07, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on C3.ai Inc [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.36.

AI Stock Performance Analysis:

C3.ai Inc [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -2.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.55 for C3.ai Inc [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.43, while it was recorded at 28.01 for the last single week of trading, and 29.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into C3.ai Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.88 and a Gross Margin at +67.64. C3.ai Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.77.

Return on Total Capital for AI is now -29.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C3.ai Inc [AI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.27. Additionally, AI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, C3.ai Inc [AI] managed to generate an average of -$294,135 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.C3.ai Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.16 and a Current Ratio set at 8.16.

C3.ai Inc [AI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.