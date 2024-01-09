For Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] gained 25.62% or 1.56 points to close at $7.65 with a heavy trading volume of 11963517 shares. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 4:01 PM that BioCryst Announces Preliminary Full Year 2023 ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) Net Revenue of $325 Million, Provides 2024 Guidance and Accelerated Path to Profitability.

—ORLADEYO preliminary 2023 full year net revenue of $325 million (+29 percent y-o-y)—.

—ORLADEYO net revenue expected to be between $380-$400 million in 2024, on trajectory for $1 billion in peak sales—.

It opened the trading session at $6.30, the shares rose to $7.65 and dropped to $6.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BCRX points out that the company has recorded 3.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -58.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, BCRX reached to a volume of 11963517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $13.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93.

Trading performance analysis for BCRX stock

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.71. With this latest performance, BCRX shares gained by 38.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.97 for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.76, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 7.03 for the last 200 days.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.81 and a Gross Margin at +97.03. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.24.

Return on Total Capital for BCRX is now -31.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.21. Additionally, BCRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 165.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 134.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] managed to generate an average of -$465,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.21 and a Current Ratio set at 5.54.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 44.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BCRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BCRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.