Denison Mines Corp [DNN] moved up 0.60: Why It’s Important

Denison Mines Corp [AMEX: DNN] closed the trading session at $1.67 on 01/08/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.63, while the highest price level was $1.68. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Denison Reports Appointment of Elizabeth Sidle as CFO and Addition of Geoff Smith to Executive Team.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Elizabeth Sidle to the position of Chief Financial Officer, in addition to her current position as Vice President Finance, and the addition of Mr. Geoff Smith to the position of Vice President Corporate Development & Commercial. View PDF version.

David Cates, Denison’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are proud to promote Liz Sidle to the position of Chief Financial Officer. In her prior positions with Denison, Liz has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and is a highly valued member of the executive team. We thank her for stepping in as Interim CFO, and know she will continue to excel as a leader of our finance team during this exciting time of growth for the Company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.65 percent and weekly performance of -5.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.20M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 7230869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denison Mines Corp [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $2.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 193.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.65. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.46 for Denison Mines Corp [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7242, while it was recorded at 1.6760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3854 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.45 and a Gross Margin at -156.66. Denison Mines Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +84.71.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.13. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Denison Mines Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.29.

Denison Mines Corp [DNN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DNN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DNN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.