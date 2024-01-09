Citigroup lifts Core & Main Inc [CNM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Core & Main Inc [NYSE: CNM] price surged by 1.85 percent to reach at $0.73. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 12:06 PM that Core & Main Announces Upsizing of Secondary Offering.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leader in advancing reliable infrastructure with local service, nationwide, today announced the upsize of the previously announced underwritten secondary public offering by certain selling stockholders. The size of the offering increased from the previously announced 15 million shares to an aggregate of 17 million shares of its Class A common stock.

The selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.55 million shares of Class A common stock. Core & Main is not offering any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on January 10, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

A sum of 8613855 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.89M shares. Core & Main Inc shares reached a high of $40.31 and dropped to a low of $39.25 until finishing in the latest session at $40.15.

The one-year CNM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.94. The average equity rating for CNM stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Core & Main Inc [CNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNM shares is $45.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNM stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Core & Main Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-09-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Core & Main Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.46.

CNM Stock Performance Analysis:

Core & Main Inc [CNM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, CNM shares gained by 7.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.40 for Core & Main Inc [CNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.67, while it was recorded at 39.48 for the last single week of trading, and 30.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Core & Main Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Core & Main Inc [CNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.74 and a Gross Margin at +24.88. Core & Main Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.50.

Return on Total Capital for CNM is now 20.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Core & Main Inc [CNM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.53. Additionally, CNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Core & Main Inc [CNM] managed to generate an average of $81,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Core & Main Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.46 and a Current Ratio set at 2.36.

CNM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Core & Main Inc go to 11.53%.

Core & Main Inc [CNM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CNM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CNM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.