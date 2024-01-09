BofA Securities lifts Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [NASDAQ: HST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.82% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.73%. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call to be Held on February 22, 2024.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 results and business outlook on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, HST stock rose by 30.75%. The one-year Host Hotels & Resorts Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.14. The average equity rating for HST stock is currently 1.74, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.38 billion, with 713.40 million shares outstanding and 697.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.73M shares, HST stock reached a trading volume of 7476026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $21.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-09-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 16.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.73. With this latest performance, HST shares gained by 17.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.73 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.87, while it was recorded at 19.84 for the last single week of trading, and 16.88 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.45 and a Gross Margin at +17.63. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.90.

Return on Total Capital for HST is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.28. Additionally, HST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] managed to generate an average of $3,836,364 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc go to 28.40%.

The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.