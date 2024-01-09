BofA Securities lifts Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] jumped around 0.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.80 at the close of the session, up 9.80%. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Esperion and Daiichi Sankyo Europe Announce $125 Million Amendment to Their Collaboration, Including Resolution of Pending Litigation.

– Near term payment to Esperion of $100 million plus $25 million in calendar quarter following EMA’s expected decision on Type II(a) variation approval of NILEMDO® (bempedoic acid) Tablet and NUSTENDI® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablet –.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

– Amendment also includes transfer of certain manufacturing and supply rights to DSE and expansion of collaboration in Europe and other territories –.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -6.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ESPR Stock saw the intraday high of $2.85 and lowest of $2.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.41, which means current price is +32.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, ESPR reached a trading volume of 7015678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $8.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09.

How has ESPR stock performed recently?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.35. With this latest performance, ESPR shares gained by 86.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.77 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.58, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading, and 1.42 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -237.83 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -309.58.

Return on Total Capital for ESPR is now -71.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.88. Additionally, ESPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 279.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 203.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] managed to generate an average of -$1,174,166 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.21 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Earnings analysis for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

Insider trade positions for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ESPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ESPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.