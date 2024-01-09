Axonics Inc [AXNX] Stock trading around $69.36 per share: What’s Next?

Axonics Inc [NASDAQ: AXNX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.48% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.46%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Axonics Reports Preliminary 4Q23 and Fiscal Year 2023 Revenue.

Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, today reported preliminary unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“The continued strong performance of Axonics reflects the physician community’s preference and enthusiasm for our best-in-class incontinence products,” said Raymond W. Cohen, chief executive officer. “Revenue grew 27% in 4Q23 and 34% in FY23, driven by higher utilization and share of wallet at existing customers and the onboarding of new accounts. In 2023, our team is humbled and gratified that clinicians used Axonics therapies to treat approximately 100,000 incontinence patients globally.”.

Over the last 12 months, AXNX stock rose by 15.89%. The one-year Axonics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.41. The average equity rating for AXNX stock is currently 1.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.51 billion, with 50.66 million shares outstanding and 50.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 546.00K shares, AXNX stock reached a trading volume of 14378727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Axonics Inc [AXNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXNX shares is $71.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Axonics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axonics Inc is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.80.

AXNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Axonics Inc [AXNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.46. With this latest performance, AXNX shares gained by 20.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.10 for Axonics Inc [AXNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.85, while it was recorded at 60.27 for the last single week of trading, and 55.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Axonics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axonics Inc [AXNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.30 and a Gross Margin at +68.79. Axonics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.81.

Return on Total Capital for AXNX is now -7.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axonics Inc [AXNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.60. Additionally, AXNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axonics Inc [AXNX] managed to generate an average of -$97,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Axonics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.25 and a Current Ratio set at 13.36.

Axonics Inc [AXNX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AXNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AXNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AXNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.