Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] fell -20.37% so far this year. What now?

Aurora Innovation Inc [NASDAQ: AUR] closed the trading session at $3.48 on 01/08/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.265, while the highest price level was $3.59. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Continental and Aurora Finalize Design of World’s First Scalable Autonomous Trucking System.

Aurora and Continental reach key development milestone of exclusive partnership: Completion of blueprint and design of the future Aurora Driver hardware and fallback system.

Companies release a roadmap to the planned Start of Production (SOP) in 2027 based on detailed development plans and key milestones.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.37 percent and weekly performance of -20.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 40.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 64.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.78M shares, AUR reached to a volume of 7549699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $4.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2231.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

AUR stock trade performance evaluation

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.37. With this latest performance, AUR shares gained by 40.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 202.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.79 for Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1085.29 and a Gross Margin at +26.47. Aurora Innovation Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2533.82.

Return on Total Capital for AUR is now -27.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.62. Additionally, AUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] managed to generate an average of -$1,013,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aurora Innovation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.29 and a Current Ratio set at 16.29.

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AUR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AUR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.