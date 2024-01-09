Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] Revenue clocked in at $4.54 million, up 8.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ATRA] jumped around 0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.56 at the close of the session, up 25.28%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Atara Biotherapeutics Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the issuance and sale of pre-funded warrants to purchase 27,272,727 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $0.55 per pre-funded warrant share in a registered direct offering to entities affiliated with an existing institutional investor. The pre-funded warrants will have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share, and will be immediately exercisable upon issuance. The offering is expected to close on or about January 10, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds to Atara from the offering are expected to be $15 million, before deducting estimated offering expenses payable by Atara. Atara currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc stock is now 8.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATRA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.5717 and lowest of $0.4417 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.64, which means current price is +28.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, ATRA reached a trading volume of 5953788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRA shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.46.

How has ATRA stock performed recently?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.23. With this latest performance, ATRA shares dropped by -15.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.03 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6920, while it was recorded at 0.4738 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6688 for the last 200 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]

The top three institutional holders of ATRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ATRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ATRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.