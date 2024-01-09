Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] is 92.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAM] traded at a high on 01/08/24, posting a 101.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.47. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:35 AM that Ambrx Announces Sale to Johnson & Johnson.

“We are excited to reach this agreement with Johnson & Johnson for advancing scientific research to treat cancers with high unmet needs,” said Daniel J. O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Ambrx. “With our deep and unique knowledge of precision engineering of protein therapeutics enabled by our proprietary technology incorporating synthetic amino acids in living cells, Ambrx has developed next-generation novel drug candidates such as site-specifically conjugated highly stable antibody drug conjugates. Through this transaction, we will continue to advance our leading prostate cancer candidate and Ambrx’s promising pipeline, while delivering significant and certain cash value to our shareholders. This announcement is the culmination of two decades of scientific work, combined with the Ambrx team’s talent, hard work and innovation. I look forward to what Ambrx will achieve as part of Johnson & Johnson.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 30587800 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stands at 5.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.18%.

The market cap for AMAM stock reached $1.73 billion, with 270.46 million shares outstanding and 46.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, AMAM reached a trading volume of 30587800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAM shares is $24.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 234.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73.

How has AMAM stock performed recently?

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 92.91. With this latest performance, AMAM shares gained by 128.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1287.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.49 for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.05, while it was recorded at 16.32 for the last single week of trading, and 12.50 for the last 200 days.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.91 and a Gross Margin at +94.55. Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.06.

Return on Total Capital for AMAM is now -42.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.00. Additionally, AMAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] managed to generate an average of -$243,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.28 and a Current Ratio set at 13.28.

Earnings analysis for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. go to 21.70%.

Insider trade positions for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]

The top three institutional holders of AMAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMAM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMAM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.